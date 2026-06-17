Bernardo Silva Joins Real Madrid on Free Transfer from Manchester City

Real Madrid have pulled off a significant coup, securing the services of Portuguese midfield sensation Bernardo Silva on a free transfer. The move, effective July 1, 2026, brings an end to the 31-year-old's glittering nine-year tenure at Manchester City, where he established himself as one of the Premier League's most influential players.

Bernardo Silva Joins Real Madrid

Silva, who celebrated his 31st birthday in August 2025, arrives at the Santiago Bernabéu on a two-year deal, marking a new chapter in his decorated career. His departure from Manchester City as a free agent was confirmed after his contract with the English champions expired on June 30, 2026.

A Manchester City Legend Departs

Bernardo Silva joined Manchester City in the summer of 2017, arriving from AS Monaco. Over his nine seasons at the Etihad Stadium, he made over 450 appearances and played a pivotal role in the club's most successful period. During his time with the Citizens, Silva lifted an astonishing 20 major honours, including six Premier League titles, three FA Cups, five EFL Cups, and the coveted UEFA Champions League in 2023, which completed a historic continental Treble for the club.

His final appearance for Manchester City came on May 24, 2026, where he captained the side in a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa on the final day of the Premier League season. Reflecting on his decision to leave, Silva expressed a desire for a new challenge and to be closer to his family, stating, "I want a new challenge... Now is the time for young players to have their moment, and for me, it's an opportunity to be closer to my family."

Bernardo Silva's Manchester City Honours (2017-2026):

Premier League: 6 titles

FA Cup: 3 titles

EFL Cup (League Cup): 5 titles

UEFA Champions League: 1 title (2023)

FIFA Club World Cup: 1 title

UEFA Super Cup: 1 title

Community Shield: 3 titles

Total Major Honours: 20

Jose Mourinho's Marquee Signing

Silva's arrival at Real Madrid is a significant statement of intent for the Spanish giants, especially under the leadership of their newly re-appointed manager, José Mourinho. Mourinho, 63, officially returned to the Bernabéu dugout on June 11, 2026, signing a three-year deal, 13 years after his initial spell at the club. He replaces Álvaro Arbeloa, who had been in charge from January to June 2026, and is set to commence pre-season training with his new squad on July 13, 2026.

Silva's creativity, tireless work rate, and big-game experience are expected to be vital assets for Real Madrid as they aim to reassert their dominance in both La Liga and European competition. His versatility across the midfield will provide Mourinho with tactical flexibility, making him a cornerstone of the squad's future. The move is anticipated to inject fresh energy and proven winning mentality into the Real Madrid midfield.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 04:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).