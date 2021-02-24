Premier League table leaders Manchester City will cross swords with Borussia Monchengladbach in the round of 16 fixture of UEFA Champions League 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on Thursday mid-night (February 25). The Cityzens have been excellent in recent weeks and are the favourites to win this fixture. On the other hand, Borussia Monchengladbach lost the plot in the middle after making an impressive start to the Bundesliga 2020-21 season. However, the pulled off a goalless draw against Real Madrid earlier this season and would aim to upset the Premier League giants as well. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of MON vs MCI match. Sergio Aguero Transfer News: Barcelona, PSG, Juventus and Others Target

Speaking of the history between the two sides, Manchester City dominate the head-to-head record with three victories and a draw in four games against the German team. However, the previous meeting between these two teams took place way back in 2016, which ended in a 1-1 draw. Nevertheless, Pep Guardiola's men must be on cloud nine ahead of this fixture, and Borussia Monchengladbach indeed require an extraordinary effort to pull off an upset. As the game gets lined up, let's look at the streaming and other details.

When is Borussia Monchengladbach vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Manchester City match in UCL 2020-21 will be played at the Puskas Arena in Budapest. The match will be held on February 25, 2021 (Thursday Mid-Night) and it is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Borussia Monchengladbach vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Borussia Monchengladbach and Manchester Citymatch on Sony Ten channels. Sony Ten Network is the official broadcaster of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in India. So fans can tune into Sony Ten 1/ Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 1 HD/ Sony Ten 2 HD channels to watch the game live.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Borussia Monchengladbach vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

Live streaming of the UEFA Champions League match between Borussia Monchengladbach and Manchester City first leg round of 16 will be available on SonyLiv, the OTT platform of Sony Network.

