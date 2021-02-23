Manchester City star Sergio Aguero is tipped to leave in the summer as the Argentine’s contract with the club is set to expire at the end of the current season. There are no new advancement with the club’s record goal-scorer over a new deal as the Premier League side are yet to open talks with several European heavyweights lining up to pounce on the opportunity of the 32-year-old becomes available. Juventus Reportedly Keen to Sign Manchester City Striker in Summer.

According to a report from The Mirror, Barcelona, Juventus, Paris Saint Germain and Inter Milan are some of the clubs interested in signing Sergio Aguero on a free transfer in the summer. The Argentine has spent 10 trophy-laden years at Manchester but currently is free to agree on a pre-contract with foreign clubs and is understood to have received several offers.

As per the publication, Sergio Aguero has yet to receive any concrete offers and is keeping his options open for now. The Argentina striker has always said he wants to finish his career back at his beloved Independiente in his native Buenos Aires, but he believes he still has a couple more seasons left in one of Europe’s top leagues.

Sergio Aguero has scored 200+ goals for the Manchester City club, becoming their tip scorer and leading them to several Premier League titles, including their first top-division title in 44 years in 2012. Manchester City signed the Argentine for a transfer fee of £38million from Atletico Madrid in 2011.

The Argentine has been struggling with injuries in recent seasons and it is understood to be the reason the club are not rushing into offering the striker a new deal. The 32-year-old has managed just nine appearances in all competitions this season, playing just a total of 260 minutes in that time period.

