Chelsea have been brilliant under Graham Potter and will be aiming to continue that run when they travel to take on Brentford in the latest round of Premier League 2022-23 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford on October 19, 2022 (Wednesday). Meanwhile, fans searching for Brentford vs Chelsea, EPL 2022-23 live streaming details, scroll down below. Chelsea Transfer News: Christopher Nkunku Signs Pre-Contract With Blues.

The Blues have been undefeated under Graham Potter and will look to make it five consecutive wins in the Premier League. A victory will take them closer to third-place Tottenham Hotspur. Meanwhile, Brentford have maintained a great start to the season and will look to register a huge upset win.

When is Brentford vs Chelsea, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Brentford vs Chelsea Premier League 2022-23 will be played at Gtech Community Stadium. The game will be held on October 20, 2022 (Thursday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Brentford vs Chelsea, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Brentford vs Chelsea match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Brentford vs Chelsea, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Brentford vs Chelsea match on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2022 03:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).