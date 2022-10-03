Chelsea are set to add another attacker to their ranks as they are close to completing the move for RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku. The French international has been one of the star performers in the Bundesliga for the past few seasons and is now set to secure a move to the Premier League with former champions. Crystal Palace 1–2 Chelsea, Premier League 2022–23: Conor Gallagher’s Late Strike Secures Graham Potter’s First Win As Blues Manager (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

According to journalist David Ornstein, Chelsea have reached a pre-agreement with RB Leipzig for the player to join them next summer. The 24-year-old has reportedly completed his medicals with the team during the international break.

Christopher Nkunku's current deal with RB Leipzig runs until 2026 but the Frenchman has a €60 million release clause which becomes active in 2023 and allows the player to leave. Chelsea have reportedly agreed to pay a fee above that to secure the transfer.

It is understood that the Blues are prepared to offer more than the release clause in advance of the summer to ensure they get the player ahead of the other interested clubs.

Christopher Nkunku, who came through the youth system at Paris Saint-Germain before joining Leipzig in 2019, was Bundesliga's player of the season last campaign and has scored six goals in eight league appearances this season and has made eight appearances for his country

