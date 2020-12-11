Bruno Fernandes has been blazing guns for Manchester United ever since he has joined the Red Devils. Fernandes has now been named as the Player of the Month by Premier League and his team Manchester United also posted a tweet about the same. With this, he is just one gong away from Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo who had also received four gongs Fernandes has won the award for the month of November. From four games played by the Red Devils, Fernandes scored four goals and even had one assist in his kitty. Even Manchester United hailed the midfielder with a tweet on social media. Cristiano Ronaldo Approved Bruno Fernandes Signing: Manchester United Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Admits to Contacting Juventus Star Over Portugal Teammate.

Jose Mourinho has won the Manager of the Month award. Ola Aina's goal against West Brom was adjudged as the Goal of the Month. “It was a good strike!” Aina told the Premier League’s official website. “It came on to my left and I just felt comfortable to strike it as hard as I could It was good for the team. It lifted our spirits and we’ll try to build on that," he further added. Now, let's have a look at the tweets by Premier League and then the tweet by Manchester United.

Manager of the year

A special award for a special manager 👏 Jose Mourinho is the @BarclaysFooty Manager of the Month for November 🏅#PLAwards pic.twitter.com/hNal6wvnmn — Premier League (@premierleague) December 11, 2020

Goal of the month

Manchester United's Tweet

Bruno Fernandes will surely be looking to match the record of his idol Cristiano Ronaldo. Manchester United will play a derby on Saturday at the Old Trafford.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2020 07:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).