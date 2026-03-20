Serie A 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Antonio Conte’s high-flying Napoli travel to the Unipol Domus on 20 March 2026, to face a struggling Cagliari side in a crucial Serie A Round 30 fixture. The visitors aiming to secure their fourth consecutive victory and maintain pressure on AC Milan for second place in the standings. Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois Sidelined for Madrid Derby; UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Availability in Doubt.

Napoli enter the match in excellent form, having recorded three successive 2-1 wins, most recently against Lecce. In stark contrast, Cagliari find themselves in 15th position and are without a league victory since late January. Following a disappointing 3-1 defeat to relegation-threatened Pisa last weekend, Fabio Pisacane’s men are now just six points clear of the drop zone.

Cagliari vs Napoli Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on March 20.

Venue: Unipol Domus in Cagliari

Time: 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Cagliari vs Napoli Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Serie A action through the following options:

Live Streaming: Fans in India will not be able to watch Serie A 2025-26 live streaming in the absence of a dedicated live streaming partner. However, the match will be available to stream on the DAZN World website and app, which will require a pass.

Telecast: Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Cagliari vs Napoli live on television due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Fans, however, can follow both teams' social media handles. Iran Stands Firm on US Travel Ban for FIFA World Cup 2026 After Withdrawing Boycott Threat.

Match Fact

Category Details Match Cagliari vs SSC Napoli Competition Serie A 2025–26 (Round 30) Date Friday, 20 March 2026 Venue Unipol Domus, Cagliari Kick-off Time 23:00 IST / 17:30 UTC TV/Streaming - / DAZN

Cagliari vs Napoli Team News

Both managers face significant selection headaches. Cagliari will be without defender Adam Obert, who is suspended following a red card against Pisa. They are also missing several long-term absentees, including Andrea Belotti and Mattia Felici.

Napoli’s squad depth will be tested with Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Amir Rrahmani both sidelined with knee and thigh injuries respectively. Midfield linchpin Stanislav Lobotka remains a doubt, while Matteo Politano is likely to miss out after picking up a knock in the previous matchweek.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 09:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).