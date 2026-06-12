Canada vs Bosnia-Herzegovina: Predicted FIFA World Cup 2026 Lineups

The FIFA World Cup 2026 officially rolls into Toronto as co-hosts Canada prepare to face Bosnia-Herzegovina in their Group B opener. Set to ignite the tournament on home soil, Jesse Marsch's Canadian squad carries high expectations, while Bosnia-Herzegovina, having secured their World Cup berth through challenging European playoffs, will be looking to spring an upset. The atmosphere at Toronto Stadium (BMO Field) is expected to be electric as both nations aim to lay down an early marker in a group that also features Qatar and Switzerland. Canada vs Bosnia-Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Win Probability: What Polymarket Betting Prediction Markets Say.

Match Details

Detail Information Match Canada vs Bosnia-Herzegovina Competition FIFA World Cup 2026 Stage Group Stage, Group B Date Friday, June 12, 2026 Kick-off 3:00 PM ET (June 12) / 12:30 AM IST (June 13) Venue Toronto Stadium (BMO Field), Toronto, Canada

Predicted Starting XIs and Formations

Official team sheets are released an hour before kick-off, but here are the highly anticipated lineups and formations:

Canada (Expected 4-4-2 Formation)

Canada, under Jesse Marsch, is expected to line up in a 4-4-2 formation, prioritizing a balanced approach with attacking flair. Key absences due to injury may influence the final selection, particularly in defense and midfield.

Goalkeeper: Maxime Crepeau (age 32)

Defenders: Alistair Johnston (age 28), Derek Cornelius (age 29), Luc De Fougerolles (age 21), Richie Laryea (age 31)

Note: Luc De Fougerolles is likely to step in at centre-back, with Moise Bombito (age 26) still recovering from a leg injury. Alphonso Davies (age 26) (hamstring) is not expected to start, with Richie Laryea filling the left-back role.

Midfielders: Tajon Buchanan (age 27), Stephen Eustaquio (age 30), Ismael Kone (age 24), Liam Millar (age 27)

Note: Ismael Kone has been battling a fever but is anticipated to feature if fit, providing dynamism in the midfield.

Forwards: Jonathan David (age 26), Cyle Larin (age 31)

Bosnia-Herzegovina (Expected 4-4-2 Formation)

Bosnia-Herzegovina's manager Sergej Barbarez (age 55) is also likely to opt for a 4-4-2 setup, blending experienced campaigners with exciting young talent.

Goalkeeper: Nikola Vasilj (age 31)

Defenders: Amar Dedic (age 24), Nikola Katic (age 30), Tarik Muharemovic (age 23), Sead Kolasinac (age 33)

Midfielders: Esmir Bajraktarevic (age 21), Benjamin Tahirovic (age 23), Ivan Basic (age 24), Kerim-Sam Alajbegovic (age 23)

Note: Amar Memic (age 24) is another option in midfield.

Forwards: Ermedin Demirovic (age 28), Edin Dzeko (age 40)

Note: Veteran striker Edin Dzeko has been nursing a shoulder injury, with Jovo Lukic (age 28) or Samed Bazdar (age 22) ready to step in if he's not deemed fit enough to start.

Key Players to Watch

For Canada, all eyes will be on their prolific attacking duo of Jonathan David (age 26) and Cyle Larin (age 31), who have been instrumental in their recent form. Midfield general Stephen Eustaquio (age 30) will be crucial in controlling the tempo, while Tajon Buchanan (age 27) provides pace and creativity on the wing. If fit, Ismael Kone's (age 24) energy in midfield will be vital.

Bosnia-Herzegovina will heavily rely on the legendary Edin Dzeko (age 40) for his experience and goal-scoring threat, even at 40 years old. The form of Ermedin Demirovic (age 28), coming off an impressive club season, will also be key up front. Young talents like Amar Dedic (age 24), Esmir Bajraktarevic (age 21), and Kerim-Sam Alajbegovic (age 23) are ones to watch for their potential to create moments of magic. Canada vs Bosnia-Herzegovina Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Football Tips, Playing XI, Captain Picks for FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Match.

Team Form & Head-to-Head

Canada enters the tournament with strong momentum, having lost only one of their last 16 matches since the start of 2025. Their recent warm-up games include a 2-0 victory over Uzbekistan and a 1-1 draw against the Republic of Ireland. Bosnia-Herzegovina, on the other hand, has seen a string of draws recently, but showcased their resilience by winning tense playoff matches to secure their World Cup berth.

The head-to-head record between these two nations is limited, with no prior encounters in major competitions. As the countdown to kick-off nears, all eyes will be on Toronto for what promises to be a captivating start to Canada's FIFA World Cup 2026 journey against a determined Bosnia-Herzegovina side.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 05:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).