Canada vs Bosnia-Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Win Probability: What Polymarket Betting Prediction Markets Say

The highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B opener between co-hosts Canada and Bosnia-Herzegovina is fast approaching, with excitement building for the clash at Toronto Stadium. As fans and pundits weigh in on potential outcomes, Polymarket prediction markets are pointing towards a strong start for the Canadian squad. Canada vs Bosnia-Herzegovina Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Football Tips, Playing XI, Captain Picks for FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Match.

Polymarket Prediction: Canada Favoured to Win

According to Polymarket traders, Canada holds a 53% chance of winning their opening match against Bosnia-Herzegovina. This significant probability underscores the market's confidence in the hosts, who will be looking to leverage home advantage. While Polymarket explicitly states Canada's win probability, the implied probabilities for a draw or a Bosnia-Herzegovina victory are not directly detailed on the platform for this specific fixture. However, to complete the market picture, the remaining 47% of outcomes (draw or Bosnia-Herzegovina win) are distributed based on typical football match probabilities, suggesting a roughly 27% chance for a draw and a 20% chance for Bosnia-Herzegovina to pull off an upset victory.

Match Details

This pivotal Group B encounter is scheduled for Friday, June 12, 2026, with a local kick-off time of 3:00 PM ET at Toronto Stadium in Toronto, Ontario. For Indian viewers, the match will begin on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at 12:30 AM IST. This marks Canada's third World Cup appearance and their first time hosting a match in the tournament.

Team Form and Key Players

Canada: The co-hosts enter the tournament in solid form, having registered two wins and three draws in their last five matches. Key attacking threats for Jesse Marsch's side include Jonathan David and Cyle Larin, while Stephen Eustaquio and Ismael Kone are expected to be influential in midfield. However, Canada will be without star captain Alphonso Davies, who is recovering from a hamstring injury and is expected to miss the opening game.

Bosnia-Herzegovina: The Dragons, making their second World Cup appearance, arrive in Canada after an impressive run. They are on an eight-match unbeaten streak, with six draws and two wins, including crucial playoff victories over Wales and Italy via penalty shootouts to secure qualification. Veteran striker Edin Dzeko remains their talisman and will be crucial for their offensive efforts. Belgium's Thibaut Courtois Hints at International Retirement Post-FIFA World Cup 2026.

Head-to-Head Record

Historically, Canada and Bosnia-Herzegovina have never met in any senior international fixture. This FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage match will be their first-ever competitive and overall meeting.

Canada's opening match against Bosnia-Herzegovina promises to be a captivating start to their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign. While Polymarket markets indicate strong favouritism for the co-hosts, Bosnia-Herzegovina's recent run of impressive form and playoff victories suggests they could be a resilient opponent, setting the stage for an intriguing Group B battle.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 04:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).