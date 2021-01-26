Chelsea are set to appoint Thomas Tuchel as their new manager and an official announcement is expected soon. The former Paris Saint Germain boss will replace Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge who was sacked recently after a poor run of results. The Blues had won just five of their previous 10 games in all competitions with only wins coming against lower league oppositions and relegation-threatened Fulham. Chelsea Part Ways With Frank Lampard After Poor Start Leaves Club Mid-Table in Premier League.

It is understood that Thomas Tuchel will sign an 18-month contract with the Blues and is currently traveling to London to complete the paperwork. The decision to make the change at the managerial level comes with Chelsea currently in ninth place in the Premier League table, failing to live up to the expectations after the summer transfer spree.

The announcement of Thomas Tuchel as new Chelsea manager is ‘just a matter of time’... paperworks and contracts set to be completed. 🔵🤝 #CFC #Chelsea — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 26, 2021

Thomas Tuchel will be allowed to bring an initial core group of staff with him to operate in the short-term, with further additions to be reviewed as the season goes on. The German boss with sign a one and a half year deal with the option to extend his stay by another year.

Thomas Tuchel was let go by Paris Saint Germain at the start of the year and replaced by Mauricio Pochettino. The German manager had an impeccable record at the Parisian club winning 95 of his 127 games in charge of the French giants and had a win percentage of 74.8, which is higher than any of his predecessors.

Announcing the sacking of Frank Lampard Roman Abramovic said ‘He is a man of great integrity and has the highest of work ethics. However, under current circumstances, we believe it is best to change managers. On behalf of everyone at the club, the board and personally, I would like to thank Frank for his work as head coach and wish him every success in the future.’

