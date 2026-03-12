Paris Saint-Germain asserted their dominance in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, securing a resounding 5-2 victory over Chelsea in a thrilling first-leg encounter at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. The match, which saw the reigning European champions twice pegged back, ultimately turned on a sensational late display from substitute Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, whose two goals and an assist in the final quarter of the game left Chelsea with a significant deficit to overturn. Federico Valverde Hat-Trick Propels Real Madrid to Dominant Victory Over Manchester City in UEFA Champions League 2025-26.

PSG vs Chelsea Highlights

Early Exchanges and Chelsea's Resilience

The contest began with an early advantage for the hosts, as Bradley Barcola opened the scoring for PSG in the 10th minute. However, Chelsea demonstrated resilience, with Malo Gusto finding an equaliser in the 28th minute, his first European goal for the club. PSG regained the lead just before half-time through a fantastic Ousmane Dembélé strike in the 40th minute. The Blues, under coach Liam Rosenior, continued to battle, and Enzo Fernández brought them level once more in the 57th minute, setting the stage for a tense final period.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's Game-Changing Introduction

The pivotal moment arrived with the introduction of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from the bench. The Georgian international, who has been a key figure for PSG in the Champions League, immediately impacted the game. In the 74th minute, a costly error by Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen, whose misplaced pass was intercepted, allowed Kvaratskhelia to set up Vitinha for an exquisite lob, restoring PSG's lead for the third time. Barcelona Hit by Double Defensive Blow as Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde Suffer Hamstring Injuries.

Kvaratskhelia then took centre stage, cutting past a defender to unleash a powerful curling strike into the net in the 86th minute. He sealed the emphatic victory in stoppage time, tapping in a fifth goal with virtually the last kick of the match, completing his brace and a remarkable individual performance.

Implications for the Second Leg

The 5-2 result provides Paris Saint-Germain with a commanding advantage heading into the second leg at Stamford Bridge next Tuesday. While Chelsea showed flashes of quality and twice fought back, their late collapse, largely orchestrated by Kvaratskhelia, leaves them with a significant challenge to overcome. The tie also offered PSG a measure of revenge, marking their first encounter with Chelsea since the English side defeated an exhausted French team 3-0 in last July's Club World Cup final. PSG's ability to unleash such decisive attacking talent from the bench underscores their formidable credentials as they aim to progress further in the competition.

