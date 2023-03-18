Chelsea have made a mini-comeback of sorts in the English Premier League with two wins on the bounce. They, however, remain at 10th and next up for the Blues is a game against Everton at Stamford Bridge where they will be keen to continue the winning run. Graham Potter has endured a tough time ever since taking over as the boss of Chelsea, but it is clear he has the board's backing. Having invested heavily in both the transfer windows, the new players always needed time to settle, but given their quality, they can be unstoppable with time. Everton are 15th, but given how closely the teams are stacked up in the bottom half, every game is of paramount importance. Chelsea versus Everton will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 11:00 pm IST. Julian Alvarez Extends Contract With Manchester City Till 2028.

Thiago Silva and Raheem Sterling are the notable absentees for Chelsea, while the likes of Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta and Armando Broja have all been absent for some time now. Kai Havertz will lead the attack, with Joao Felix cutting inside from the right wing. Mykhailo Mudryk, the winter arrival, has not had the impact he would have hoped for but remains a very dangerous player.

Andros Townsend and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are the two players missing out for Everton, while Nathan Patterson is ready to start training with the first team. Demarai Gray will play as the lone striker up top, with Amadou Onana, Idrissa Gueye, and Abdoulaye Doucoure forming the defensive-minded midfield trio. In the backline, Michael Keane and James Tarkowski need a good game to keep Chelsea at bay. Cristiano Ronaldo Included in Portugal Squad for UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers, New Head Coach Roberto Martinez Says 'I Don't Look at Age'.

When is Chelsea vs Everton, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Chelsea will lock horns with Everton on Saturday, March 18, 2023. The game will begin at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Stamford Bridge, London.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Everton Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 in India. The important match between Chelsea and Everton will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Everton, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network in India. Fans can watch the Chelsea vs Everton match live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app or website. However, they will have to take a subscription of the OTT platform to access it. Chelsea may not be scoring goals freely at the moment but should do enough to win the game.

