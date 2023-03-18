Cristiano Ronaldo has been included in Portugal's squad for their upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers against Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The 38-year-old, who last played for Portugal in their exit at the FIFA World Cup 2022, will be seen in action for the first time in national colours when his team play the two qualifiers, slated to be held on March 24 and 27. Ronaldo has won the European championships with Portugal and explaining his selection, new head coach Roberto Martinez said, “Cristiano Ronaldo is a very committed player. He can bring experience and is a very important figure for the team. I don't look at age." Cristiano Ronaldo, Selena Gomez and Lionel Messi Are the Only Ones to Surpass 400 Million Followers on Instagram!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Portugal (@portugal)

Cristiano Ronaldo, called up by Portugal new coach Roberto Martinez for the next UEFA qualifiers 🇵🇹 #Portugal “Cristiano Ronaldo is a very committed player. He can bring experience and is a very important figure for the team. I don't look at age”, Martinez says. pic.twitter.com/0Q9wVTUfUV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 17, 2023

