Chelsea will look to keep their charge for Champions League qualification on track when they host cross-town rivals Fulham. The CHE vs FUL clash will be played at Stamford Bridge on May 01, 2021 (Saturday). Both sides will be looking to win the London Derby to achieve their respective objectives. Meanwhile, fans searching for Chelsea vs Fulham, EPL 2020-21 live streaming can scroll down below. Sergio Ramos Injury Update: Real Madrid Captain Available for UEFA Champions League 2020–21 Semi-Final Second Leg Clash vs Chelsea.

Chelsea have been brilliant under Thomas Tuchel but face a tricky fixture against rivals Fulham given their Champions League duties next week. The German manager is expected to make some changes to the line-up with the midweek fixture in mind which will come as good news for Fulham, who will be looking to record a win as they try to make a late push for Premier League survival. Scott Parker’s team are seven points from safety and need a win to have some hope.

When is Chelsea vs Fulham, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Chelsea vs Fulham match in Premier League 2020-21 will be played at Stamford Bridge in London. The game will be held May 01, 2021 (Saturday) and it has a scheduled start time of 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Fulham, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Chelsea vs Fulham match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Fulham, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Fulham match on Disney+Hotstar. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2021 08:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).