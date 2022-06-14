Costa Rica and New Zealand will be aiming to book the final place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar when they face off in the final game of the Inter-Confederation Playoffs. the clash will be played at the Al Rayyan Stadium in Qatar on June 14, 2022 (Tuesday). Meanwhile, fans searching for Costa Rica vs New Zealand, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers can scroll down below for details. Australia Edges Peru on Penalties to Qualify for World Cup.

The teams have jet just once on the international stage with Costa Rica emerging as winners in a dominant 4-0 display. The North American side have won four of their past five games and enter as the favourites. Meanwhile, the Kiwis have failed to register a victory since their World Cup Qualifier encounter against Solomon.

Costa Rica vs New Zealand, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Time and Schedule

Costa Rica vs New Zealand will take place on June 14, 2022 (Tuesday) with the football match kick-off time being 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will be held at the Al Rayyan Stadium in Qatar.

Costa Rica vs New Zealand, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Live Telecast in India available?

Costa Rica vs New Zealand inter-confederation playoff match could be telecasted live in India. There is no official confirmation yet but Viacom18 channels like Sports18 can broadcast the World Cup Qualifier on TV

Costa Rica vs New Zealand, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Free Live Streaming Online available in India?

There is a possibility that Viacom18 can broadcast the World Cup Qualifier match in India. So fans can tune into the Voot Select app and website to check if Costa Rica vs New Zealand inter-confederation playoff match is available for live streaming online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2022 07:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).