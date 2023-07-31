Cristiano Ronaldo decided to leave Europe in late 2022 after the FIFA World Cup as he severed his contract mutually with Manchester United. He joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr FC for a record fee of $200 million per year. He was unveiled in a grand manner at the Mr'sool Park in Riyadh, Al-Nassr's home ground. He displayed an inspiring performance since joining the Saudi Pro League but Al-Nassr failed to hold their lead in their points table till the end of the league and couldn't guide them to the title. But Cristiano Ronaldo's move to the Saudi Arab club cleared doubts in the mind for a number of players who were skeptical to make a move doubting lifestyle in the middle-east. In the summer transfer window of 2023-24, several star players from Europe have made their way to the Saudi Pro League including the likes of Marcelo Brozovic, Roberto Firmino and Jordan Henderson. But recently, a former Manchester United footballer Odion Ighalo claimed that Ronaldo made the move only because of the money offered. Cristiano Ronaldo Throws Water at Cameraperson After Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 Match Ends in a Draw (Watch Video).

In an interview to OmaSportsTV, Ighalo said “When you are young, yes, you play for passion. Back then, you don’t care about money. But at my age, I am in the final stretch of my career, I don’t know if it will be one, two years or when God will tell it to stop,” said Odion Ighalo told OmaSportsTV. I know it won’t be more than three years. I’ve played for passion all my life, now it’s for money. I’m not one of those players who come and say: ‘I play for passion’. Brother, it’s money. At the end of the day, it’s money,” said Ighalo, who played with Saudi Arabian clubs Al-Shabab and Al-Hilal. ‘We Keep Fighting!’ Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Al-Nassr's Goalless Draw Against Al-Shabab in Arab Club Champions Cup 2023.

“Is Ronaldo still playing out of passion? Ronaldo has earned 100 times more than I have in my entire life and yet he went to Saudi Arabia. Did he do that out of passion? It’s for money, bro.” Ighalo signed off.

