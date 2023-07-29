Al-Nassr took the stage alongside Al-Shabab in a Group C encounter at the King Fahd Stadium on Thursday, July 28. Both teams gave their all but could net a goal and the game ended in a 0-0 stalemate. After the game, Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo tweeted ' Tough 1st game in the group stage! 2 more games to go. We keep fighting!' School Footballer Performs Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siuuu' Celebration After Scoring A Scintillating Bicycle Kick Goal, AIFF Secretary-General Shaji Prabhakaran Shares Viral Video.

Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Al-Nassr's 0-0 Draw vs Al-Shabab

Tough 1st game in the group stage! 2 more games to go. We keep fighting!💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/95eMYSaYwF — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) July 28, 2023

