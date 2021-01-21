Cristiano Ronaldo has officially become the highest goal scorer of all-time in the history of football. Ronaldo achieved this feat during Juventus v Napoli, Supecoppa Italiana finals. Ronaldo has now scored 760 goals from 1040 appearances. He has implemented 222 assists throughout his prolific career and has netted 56 hat-tricks. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has won 33 trophies. With this, we had surely that Cristiano Ronaldo fans can't stop rejoicing his feat. Talking about the game, all eyes were on Juventus as they had entered the game with a defeat against Inter Milan in the Serie A 2020-21. The Old Lady had to brush off the defeat and start afresh. Cristiano Ronaldo Joins Josef Bican to Become Joint-Highest Goal-Scorer of All Time, Nets a Stunning Goal Against Sassuolo in Serie A 2020-21 Match (Watch Video).

There were no goals scored until the half-time and one actually thought that the match would end up with the result being decided on penalties. But then awe had Cristiano Ronaldo who is known to overturn any adversity into an opportunity. Ronaldo netted the first goal in the final match at the 64th minute and then Alvaro Morata chipped in with a goal at the dying minutes of the match. Both Juventus and Napoli took 11 shots and out of which three of them ended up being on target.

The Bianconeri had 57 per cent possession and Napoli had the ball for 43 per cent of times. Juventus made 544 passes in the game, whereas, Napoli had 419 passes being implemented in the game. The two led Juventus to a stunning 2-0 win.

