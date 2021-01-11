Cristiano Ronaldo is official now the joint-highest goal scorer of all times. Last night as Juventus played against Sassuolo last night in the Serie A 2020-21 match at the Juventus Stadium. Ronaldo not only scored a late goal which led the team to a 3-1 win but also he joined Josef Bican to become the highest goal-scorer of all times. Talking about the match, there were no goals scored until the half-time. Danilo was the one who scored the first goal of the match. Gregoire Defrel from Sassuolo scored an equaliser. Aaron Ramsey was the one who scored a goal at the 42nd minute of the match. Pele Responds To Reports of Changing Instagram Bio After Cristiano Ronaldo Surpasses Brazilian Footballer.

Just when the fans thought that Cristiano Ronaldo might not score now, he came up with a late goal at the dying minutes of the match. At the 92nd minute of the game, scored an open goal and the scoreline read 3-1 at the final whistle of the match. Juventus dominated the possession by 56 per cent whereas the remaining 44 per cent was held by the visiting team. Out of 26 shots taken by the hosts, eight ended up being on target. Whereas, Sassuolo only took 10 shots on target out of which only a couple of them ended on target. Now let’s have a look at the goal netted by CR7.

View this post on Instagram

With this, the team grabbed three points and Juventus is not on number four of the Serie A 2020-21 points table. They now have 33 points in their kitty. AC Milan still leads the points table with 40 points.

