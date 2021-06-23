Cristiano Ronaldo's team Portugal faces France tonight at the Puskas Stadium in Budapest. The match will be quite an interesting fixture as both France and Portugal are looking to qualify for the next round. Portugal can qualify for the match regardless of their result but if they lost to France for over more than three goals, they will have to look at the results of Group E. Ahead of the fixture, Cristiano Ronaldo who has scored three goals from two matches was seen preparing for the game. Here’s How Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal Can Make Way into the Knockout in Euro 2020, Round-of-16 Qualification Scene Explained!

Cristiano Ronaldo had scored a brace during the match against Hungary and then a goal against Germany. With the brace, Ronaldo became the highest goal-scorer for Portugal. With the brace, he also scored the 11th goal in the European Championship and topped the list. So it wouldn't be wrong to say that CR7 looks in good form for now.

Now, let's have a look at the picture shared by CR7 below:

Talking about the head-to-head record of both teams, team France has an upper hand over, Cristiano Ronaldo's team. The two have played 27 matches out of which 19 are won by France. The team has managed only six wins against France and the remaining matches have ended with a draw. The two teams met in the UEFA Nations League last year and it ended up France having the last laugh as they won the match 1-0.

