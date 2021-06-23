Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will be facing France in the Euro 2020 tonight. Only one team will make it to the round of 16. Placed in Group F, both Portugal and France will have to fight their hearts out for making a place in the knockouts. Now, we know why is this group called the Group of Death. In this article, we shall explain to you the scene for qualification for the Round-of-16. Spain, yet another football giant is also yet to make a way in the round of 16. Here's what Cristiano Ronaldo's team needs to do in order to make way into the knockouts. UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table Updated.

How many teams will qualify for Round-of-16 of Euro 2020?

There are six groups in all out of which the group winner and equal number f runner-ups qualify automatically for the Round of 16.

On what basis will the group standings be determined at Euro 2020?

If the teams have the same number of points in the group stage, the head-to-head record will be taken into consideration. If the points are still levelled, then the goal difference will be taken into consideration.

The number of points obtained by teams while taking head-to-head record into consideration. Higher the number of points, the higher the chances of qualifying, Goal difference: The team will superior goal difference, qualifies for the next round. A higher number of goals: The team that has scored the higher number of goals.

If the points still remain equal, then the first and third points (as mentioned above) will be applicable for the two teams.

Here's how Cristiano Ronaldo's team can qualify for the knockouts!

So Cristiano Ronaldo's team needs to win or draw the contest with France which will ensure their qualification in the Group of 16. If Portugal loses to France, they will finish being third in the Group, but they have a better goal difference than Finland and Ukraine (they have played with both teams in the Group stage) Portugal will qualify as one of the third-best teams. The team must make sure to not lose to France by more than a two-goal margin. If such a circumstance arises, then they will make it to the round-of-16 regardless of the results of Group D and E. If the team loses than three-goal margin or more, then they will have to depend on results in Group E.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2021 04:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).