Cristiano Ronaldo's much-talked-about move from Juventus to Manchester United has finally materialised as the clubs confirmed on Tuesday. And fans have gone absolutely gaga over this transfer and the excitement turned nostalgic when the Portuguese star also posted a special Instagram post. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner would once again be seen tearing through defenses in the Premier League in a Manchester United jersey with the ecstatic Old Trafford crowd rallying behind him. While much of the talk and discussion have been about the return of United's best number 7 to Old Trafford, there has also been an increasing number of reports on social media, talking about Ronaldo's alleged rape of American model Kathryn Mayorga in the past. Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United 'Homecoming' Sparks Angry Reactions From Netizens Slamming Him Over Kathryn Mayorga's Alleged Rape Allegations!

There were other rape allegations that have come up against the Portugal star and fans have engaged in conversation battles on Twitter where fans came up with mixed opinions about Ronaldo's allegations of rape. Check some tweets below:

'Vile'

imagine calling mendy vile (which he is) but then in the same breath calling ronaldo a hero when he’s exactly the same as mendy… a rapist. the mind baffles. pic.twitter.com/16svXQyZAe — 𝐕𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐲 (@miedemaftevans) August 31, 2021

'Stats that matter'

🛑🛑 The only Cristiano Ronaldo stats that matter: 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 5 - rape and sexual assault allegations 0 - times he's been to USA since FBI said they wanted to speak to him Shame on you @ManUtd #MeToo pic.twitter.com/8UDckhmKST — out of context Cristiano (@Don7Penaldo) August 31, 2021

Nauseating stuff:

Sky Sports hiding replies to their video praising Ronaldo if they mention his rape case. Absolutely nauseating stuff. https://t.co/suGhD12g8r — Vicuña Porto (@AmbroseCoghill) August 31, 2021

See his tweet here:

Just wasted an hour of my life researching this. I am not a rape apologist but @derspiegel is the @DailyMailUK of Germany. "Person X" has never been proved in a court of law to be Ronaldo. https://t.co/C4QS4OM2bE — Makaveli 🐦 (@ineedaalias) August 31, 2021

And this one:

Still, playing a player who’s got ongoing police investigation 18 times while they knew about it, i mean why was he played when there’s other players who would kill for a place in that team?! — jess (@jessx173) August 31, 2021

Amidst all the celebrations of Ronaldo coming back to United, there has been these and many more allegations and reports of rape which has also surfaced equally on social media. However, time would only tell what the outcome of these allegations are and how they impact Ronaldo's career.

