Cristiano Ronaldo's much-talked-about move from Juventus to Manchester United has finally materialised as the clubs confirmed on Tuesday. And fans have gone absolutely gaga over this transfer and the excitement turned nostalgic when the Portuguese star also posted a special Instagram post. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner would once again be seen tearing through defenses in the Premier League in a Manchester United jersey with the ecstatic Old Trafford crowd rallying behind him. While much of the talk and discussion have been about the return of United's best number 7 to Old Trafford, there has also been an increasing number of reports on social media, talking about Ronaldo's alleged rape of American model Kathryn Mayorga in the past. Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United 'Homecoming' Sparks Angry Reactions From Netizens Slamming Him Over Kathryn Mayorga's Alleged Rape Allegations!

There were other rape allegations that have come up against the Portugal star and fans have engaged in conversation battles on Twitter where fans came up with mixed opinions about Ronaldo's allegations of rape. Check some tweets below:

Amidst all the celebrations of Ronaldo coming back to United, there has been these and many more allegations and reports of rape which has also surfaced equally on social media. However, time would only tell what the outcome of these allegations are and how they impact Ronaldo's career.

