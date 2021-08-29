Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to Manchester United was celebrated widely. But there was also a section of the fans who recalled Cristiano Ronaldo's rape allegations and they were quite angry with the ones celebrating Ronaldo's 'homecoming'. As one may recall, the former Juventus player was accused of rape by an American model named Kathryn Mayorga. A few of them posted tweets on social media and lashed out at the other celebrating the homecoming of Ronaldo. Cristiano Ronaldo Rape Accuser Kathryn Mayorga Claims Rs 579 Crore in Damages: Report.

As one may recall, the two were said to have met at a hotel in Las Vegas in 2009 and that's when this incident took place. It was reported that the star footballer is said to have apologised to Kathryn for having sex with her despite saying no. A recent report stated that Kathryn demanded Rs 59 crores as damage charges. These charges are yet to be proven. For now, let's have a look at the tweets by netizens below:

When the case came into the limelight in 2018 the Las Vegas police had demanded DNA samples from Cristiano Ronaldo. CR7's former girlfriend Jasmine Lennard had vowed to held Kathyrn.

 

