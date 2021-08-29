Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to Manchester United was celebrated widely. But there was also a section of the fans who recalled Cristiano Ronaldo's rape allegations and they were quite angry with the ones celebrating Ronaldo's 'homecoming'. As one may recall, the former Juventus player was accused of rape by an American model named Kathryn Mayorga. A few of them posted tweets on social media and lashed out at the other celebrating the homecoming of Ronaldo. Cristiano Ronaldo Rape Accuser Kathryn Mayorga Claims Rs 579 Crore in Damages: Report.

As one may recall, the two were said to have met at a hotel in Las Vegas in 2009 and that's when this incident took place. It was reported that the star footballer is said to have apologised to Kathryn for having sex with her despite saying no. A recent report stated that Kathryn demanded Rs 59 crores as damage charges. These charges are yet to be proven. For now, let's have a look at the tweets by netizens below:

Tweets:

I would like to reiterate for the second time today that Cristiano Ronaldo is a literal rapist, and if you’re celebrating or romanticising his “homecoming” then all you’re saying is that you can excuse rape if he scores a few goals here and there. — Omar (@placeholder1966) August 27, 2021

Another one

Tw: Rape I think some of y”all lot shouldn’t forget about the Rape allegations on Ronaldo and stop obsessing over him and I say this as a ManUtd fan 👍 — Sarim 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️ (Manaal stan) (@ooyehoe) August 27, 2021

Never forget:

Never forget that this guy should be in jail for rape, and not on the football pitch. If Manchester United is home for Cristiano Ronaldo, what does it say about his host? https://t.co/3doLQzdfsa — Priyansh (@Privaricate) August 27, 2021

Rape allegations:

My father, the biggest Manchester United fan I know, just told me he doesn’t want to support them signing Ronaldo. Not with his rape allegations still under investigation and likely to be true. I wanted to hug him through the phone. YES dad. — Ahana Arora (@AhanaRandall) August 27, 2021

Ronaldo saw Manchester City suspending Mendy:

Ronaldo saw city suspending mendy for his rape cases and changed his mind 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — a (@hornyhaland) August 27, 2021

Last one:

Let’s be honest, most fans aren’t ignoring the rape allegations against Cristiano Ronaldo because they think they’re not true, they’re just willing to overlook them as long as he scores goals. And when you think about it that’s really fucking awful. — Paul Watson (@paul_c_watson) August 27, 2021

When the case came into the limelight in 2018 the Las Vegas police had demanded DNA samples from Cristiano Ronaldo. CR7's former girlfriend Jasmine Lennard had vowed to held Kathyrn.

