Cristiano Ronaldo has been quite unhappy with his teammates. At least that is something that reports suggest. So one of the reports states that Cristiano Ronaldo got into a spat with some of his teammates including Giorgio Chiellini and Federico Chiesa for the kinds of shoddy passing that happened during the match between Juventus and Genoa. It is said that CR7 also punched the wall out of anger. Juventus won the game against Genoa by 3-1 in the Serie A 2020-21 match but the kind of performance put up by the team. If one may recall, Chiesa had missed out on a great chance of scoring a goal. Cristiano Ronaldo Apparently Gave His Shirt to Ball Boy After Juventus vs Genoa, Serie A 2020-21 Match, Journalist Dismisses Reports of CR7 Throwing Away His Shirt in Anger (Watch Video).

CR7 could have scored a goal but Chiesa refused to pass on the ball to him. This did not go down well with Ronaldo. He also got annoyed with Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny for passing the ball after the Genoa player got injured. CR7 was reportedly heard saying, "There are ten of them, we have to attack!" It is further reported that Cristiano Ronaldo took his anger even in the dressing room and punched the wall out of frustration.

Check out the video below where Chiesa missed an open goal opportunity.

This is what Ronaldo deals with and still averaging a G/A per90 btw. pic.twitter.com/vTswCLbofi — M. (@MikhaeIII) April 11, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo was also accused of throwing away his shirt angrily after not being able to score a goal in the game. But the video had another story to narrate which said that CR7 was giving away his shirt to a ball boy who had asked for it.

