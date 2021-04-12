Just after the match between Juventus and Genoa got over, there was a controversy waiting for Cristiano Ronaldo. Juventus won the game 3-1 and the scoresheet did not have Cristiano Ronaldo's name. At the end of the match, the Portugal star was seen removing his shirt and throwing it away at the back of the goal post. It looked as if Ronaldo is throwing away his shirt out of frustration and even a few media reports said the same. A few netizens slammed CR7 on social media for his inappropriate behaviour. Cristiano Ronaldo Included in 24-Member Squad for Serie A 2020-21 Match Against Genoa, Check Predicted Starting Line-Up For JUV vs GEN

But Juventus reporter Romeo Agresti had another story to narrate. He said that Ronaldo had instead tossed the shirt to a ball boy who asked for it. Soon the video of the incident was also shared on social media by Cristiano Ronaldo fans. Romeo Agresti also shared the video on his social media handle. This was further shared by Ronaldo fans on social media.

Have a look at the video below:

Zoomato. Perdonate la qualità delle immagini, ma non sono esperto in materia ☺️ pic.twitter.com/3vpn9gjRki — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) April 11, 2021

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo had a different version of the story and he confirmed that the former Real Madrid striker was angry that he couldn't score. “It’s normal he wanted to score a goal, especially when the game was getting complicated, as he is a champion and always wants to make his mark," he said in the post-match presser. After the win, Juventus continues to stand on number three of the points table with 62 points.

