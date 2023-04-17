Is all well between Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez? Well, the answer to this question might be a ‘no’ if a recent report is to be believed. Ronaldo has been with Georgina for a long time now and the two have a happy family together. The famous couple is, however, yet to tie the knot. However, a recent report surfaced that stated that the Al-Nassr star is unhappy with the Argentine model. According to a report in El Futbolero, Ronaldo is not happy with Georgina’s change in behaviour and he feels that the Argentine is becoming ‘self-centred’. Angry Cristiano Ronaldo Engages In Heated Conversation With Opposition Players After Al-Nassr's Goalless Draw Against Al Feiha in Saudi Pro League 2022-23 (Watch Video).

The Argentina-born Spanish model has been making the news for her documentary on Netflix, titled, ‘I Am Georgina.’ Ronaldo reportedly feels that Georgina is not giving him and their relationship its due importance and that the popularity of the show has made her become ‘self-centred'. Georgina has faced criticism for her show on Netflix, which many have claimed to be scripted and not real enough. Recently, fans criticized Georgina reportedly for the way she treats her friends. She was seen lending a pair of designer boots to a close person in the second season of the show. However, according to El Futbolero, the reason for her gesture was that she wanted the boots to be used so that she could avoid the initial discomfort of wearing them.

As for Cristiano, his Al-Nassr side will take on Al-Hilal next in the Saudi Pro League. The star footballer was angry following Al-Nassr’s 0-0 draw against Al-Feiha and was involved in arguments with opposition players. Following the goalless draw, Al-Nassr sacked head coach Rudi Garcia.

