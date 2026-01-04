New York, January 4: US President Donald Trump on Saturday, January 3, dismissed the prospect of Nobel Peace Prize 2025 winner Maria Corina Machado leading a transitional government in Venezuela, following the capture of Nicolas Maduro. Speaking from his Mar-a-Lago estate, Donald Trump indicated that the US is instead looking to work with Delcy Rodriguez, the vice president of the recently deposed administration.

Donald Trump's comments come in the wake of a dramatic overnight military operation by US forces that resulted in the arrest of Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores. Despite Machado’s international standing and her role as the face of the Venezuelan opposition, Trump questioned her ability to unify the country during what he described as an upcoming US-led "judicious transition." US Strikes on Venezuela: Who Is Maria Corina Machado? Nobel Peace Prize Winner in Spotlight After Donald Trump Captures Nicolas Maduro.

Maria Corina Machado Cannot Run Venezuela: Donald Trump

Trump's PC After Maduro's Capture

President Trump Holds a Press Conference, Jan. 3, 2026 https://t.co/5ykCqSNuNa — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 3, 2026

During a press conference, Trump was asked directly about Machado's potential to serve as an interim leader. While he acknowledged her character, he claimed she lacks the necessary domestic influence to govern effectively. "I think it would be very tough for her to be the leader. She doesn’t have the support within or the respect within the country," Trump told reporters. "She’s a very nice woman, but she doesn’t have the respect," he added. Who Is Cilia Flores? Why Nicolas Maduro’s Wife Matters in the US-Venezuela War.

Trump revealed that Secretary of State Marco Rubio has already been in contact with Delcy Rodriguez. Trump claimed that Rodriguez, who was reportedly sworn in as president following Maduro's capture, had expressed a willingness to cooperate with American interests to "make Venezuela great again." Trump further said, "Secretary Rubio is working on that directly," adding that Rodriguez is "essentially willing to do what we think is necessary."

