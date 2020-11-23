Cristiano Ronaldo will hope to carry his rich-scoring form to the UEFA Champions League when Juventus host Ferencvaros in their fourth match in Group G on Tuesday. Ronaldo has been sensational in front of the goal since returning into the team after recovering from COVID-19 and has already scored five times in three league appearances. He, however, went without a goal in Juventus’ previous meeting against Ferencvaros and will hope to get his name on the scoresheet this time. Ronaldo is yet to score a goal in the Champions League this season and will be eager to break the drought. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Update: Juventus Director Fabio Paratici Squashes CR7’s Transfer To Real Madrid & Manchester United.

Ronaldo shared a picture with his Juventus teammates from the training sessions ahead of Juventus’ home match against Ferencvaros and wrote: “see you tomorrow Champions League.” Aside from Ronaldo Paulo Dybala, Rodrigo Bentancur and Danilo were also present in the picture. Take a look at the picture shared by Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Picture From Juventus Training

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

The 35-year-old has played just once in the UCL this season. He was out of the squad for matches against Dynamo Kyiv and Barcelona. Juventus beat the former 2-0 but succumbed to a 0-2 defeat at home against Barcelona in their second match. But the Italian giants have bounced with a handsome 4-1 win over Ferencevaros and are currently second in the points table with nine points after three games. They are three behind leaders Barcelona.

