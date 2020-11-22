For days now it was said that Ronaldo might not be with Juventus in the upcoming season. Florentino Perez from Real Madrid and his former team Manchester United re quite keen on having him on board. But Juventus director Fabio Paratici has squashed the transfer rumours and said that he will stay at Juventus. in the interview Paratici further elaborated that he does not pay heed to transfer rumours. Now, this piece of news would surely bring smiles on the faces of all Cristiano Ronaldo fans who were sweating over the news of Ronaldo's exit from Juventus. Cristiano Ronaldo Achieves Three Milestones With a Brace Against Cagliari in Serie A 2020-21 Match.

"I can reassure you about Cristiano Ronaldo's future here at Juventus," the director explained to DANZ. He further said, "We don't pay too much attention to transfer rumours, there is lots of new every day." Ronaldo's contract at Juventus expires in 2022. This is not the first time that there have been rumours about CR7 quitting Juventus. Before the start of this season, it was said that Ronaldo was about to sign up with PSG but then due to the COVID-19 pandemic all his transfer plans were ruined. Also, a few reports claimed that the new manager Andrea Pirlo insisted that he should stay back.

Talking about CR7, even at the age of 35, he does not seem to slow down even by a bit. In fact in the last match against Cagliari, he scored a couple of goals and scripted three major records for himself.

