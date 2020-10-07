Cristiano Ronaldo has begun preparations for UEFA Nations League 2020-21. Portugal is all set to lock horns with France on October 11, 2020, at the Stade de France. This will be the third match of the Nationals League. Placed in Group C, this will be the third game played by Cristiano Ronaldo and team. The team has so far played a couple of games in the tournament. The first game was won by Portugal by 4-1 against Croatia and the second game against Sweden was also won by CR7’s team by 0-2. In the match against Croatia, Cristiano Ronaldo had scored a brace. Cristiano Ronaldo Tops List of 'Most Dangerous Celebrities to Search Online' in India, CR7's Net Worth, Earnings Among Searches That Lead Users to Harmful Links: McAfee Report.

Ronaldo has been one of the most consistent players in the

UEFA Nations League 2020-21. Ronaldo did not participate in the first game of the tournament and was out due to toe infection. The team won the same game by 4-1. Cristiano Ronaldo also took to social media and posted a few pictures of the practice session on social media. "It is always a special feeling to represent our country!" read the caption of the snaps below:

View this post on Instagram É sempre um sentimento especial representar o nosso país!🇵🇹👏🏽💪🏽 #todosportugal A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Oct 6, 2020 at 1:04pm PDT

All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo who is already sweating it out in the nets. Ronaldo has been in red hot form since the start of the year. He has been on a goal-scoring spree since the start of the year and has scored on very crucial junctures.

