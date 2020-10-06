Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most popular athletes in the world and has several followers around the world. The Portuguese is one the greatest footballers of all time and is also a considered as a fitness icon by many and it is unsurprising, that the 35-year-old is one of the most search celebrities in the world. However, a recent study shows, that Cristiano Ronaldo is the most dangerous celebrity to search online in India. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi Clash Excite Fans After Juventus and Barcelona Are Drawn in Group G of UEFA Champions League 2020–21.

According to a recent survey conducted by McAfee, Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list of most dangerous celebrities to search for online. The computer security software company recently released a list of which famous names generate the riskiest search results that could potentially trigger consumers to unknowingly install malware on their devices. Lionel Messi Surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo to Top 50 Athletes List.

As per the study carried out by McAfee, Cristiano Ronaldo is the most dangerous celebrity to search for in 2020 as his search results potentially bring malicious content to expose fans’ personal information. The Juventus star is one of the most admired athletes in the country and his popularity is down to his devoted fans who track all his every movement on social media.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s popularity has soared not only for his football skills but also for his lifestyle, brand endorsements, earnings, and social media clout. Surprisingly enough, fans are also constantly seeking news on his personal life, such as his children and partners.

According to a statement from McAfee, the Juventus star is strongly associated with malicious terms ‘as fans are constantly seeking news on his personal life, his net worth, as well as searching for news on his latest deals with football clubs. In addition, users may be streaming live football matches through illegal streaming platforms to avoid subscription fees.’

In the top 10 list, Cristiano Ronaldo is closely followed by Bollywood actress Tabu in number two spot and Anushka Sharma at number 4. Sonakshi Sinha comes in at number five with the likes of Sara Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Divyanka Tripathi and Kangna Ranaut making the top ten.

