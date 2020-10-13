Portugal national team skipper Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus and will now undergo self-isolation. The 35-year-old was on international duty with Portugal, where he took part in a friendly game and a UEFA Nations League clash but has now left the squad and will now spend time in quarantine before returning to footballing action. Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Picture With Portugal Mates From Team Dinner Ahead of UEFA Nations League 2020–21 Match Against Sweden.

The Portuguese FA on Tuesday (October 13, 2020) confirmed that their skipper Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVUD019 and has left the squad to self-isolate. The Juventus star was set to be a part of the Portugal squad who are scheduled to face Sweden in UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Group C clash in League A on Wednesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo played a friendly against Spain and a UNL 2020-21 clash against world champions France but was unable to get himself on the socresheet. The 35-year-old will now undergo the mandatory quarantine protocols and will have to test negative for the virus before he can return to footballing action once again.

With Italy’s quarantine protocols, Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to miss the game against Crotone on October 17 in the Serie A and the Italian giants’ first clash of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 season against Dynamo Kyiv on October 19, 2020.

