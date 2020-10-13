Cristiano Ronaldo shared a picture with his Portugal teammates ahead of their UEFA Nations League 2020-21 match against Sweden on October 15. Ronaldo, in the post, how the national team have jelled well both ‘on and off the field’. Ronaldo and Portugal have been in fine form in recent times and held world champions France and Spain to goalless draws in their previous two matches. They are on a six-match unbeaten streak, which also includes a thrashing 4-1 win over World Cup runner-up Croatia. Cristiano Ronaldo Is the Highest-Paid Sportsperson on Instagram, Earns Around Rs 6 Crore Per Post; Lionel Messi Third on the List.

Ronaldo shared a picture with his teammates in a team dinner post their match against France. The Selecao next host Sweden in their fourth League A group 3 match on Thursday. Ronaldo shared a picture of the entire national team sitting together in a long dining table. The 35-year-old captioned the image as “on and off the field!” In the picture, Ronaldo and his national teammates can be seen sitting together in a long-laid dining table and feasting together. Burglar Steals Cristiano Ronaldo’s Signed Juventus Jersey From His Madeira House, No Arrests Made.

Cristiano Ronaldo With Portugal Mates in Team Dinner

View this post on Instagram Unidos dentro e fora do campo! 🇵🇹👏🏽👊🏽 #todosportugal A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Oct 12, 2020 at 12:56pm PDT

Meanwhile, Ronaldo recently became the first European player to net 100 international goals when he scored the first of his brace against Sweden last month. He is also only the second player in football history after Iran’s Ali Daei (109) to net a century of goals in the international stage.

Ronaldo currently stands on 101 international goals and needs only eight more strikes to overtake Daei and become the highest-scoring international footballer of all-time. He will he can close down the gap when Portugal host Sweden in a return fixture in the UEFA Nations League later this week.

