Cristiano Ronaldo recently joined the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on a two year deal. The new contract has made him the highest-paid footballer in the world. The Portuguese forward was then unveiled in front of a fully packed Mrsool Park Stadium. Ronaldo's signing by the Saudi Arabian club came as a huge boost for the whole of Asia because this will give him a chance to feature in the AFC Champions League, Asia's premier club competition. Today in this article let's take a look at how can fan's witness Cristiano Ronaldo facing an Indian Super League club in the ACL. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi? CR7 Can Make Al-Nassr Debut in Friendly Against Paris Saint-Germain.

How Can Cristiano Ronaldo Face an ISL Club in ACL?

India currently have a direct slot in the AFC Champions League. Due to the recent change in the calendar by AFC, India's representative in the upcoming edition of ACL is still not decided. Jamshedpur FC (last season's ISL League Shield winner) will play a playoff match against this season's ISL League shield winner to determine who will take part in ACL 2023/24. Cristiano Ronaldo, Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez To Break Saudi Arabia's Marriage Law; Unmarried Couple Will Stay Together After Portugal Star Signs for Al-Nassr.

However, after the 2023/24 season, India will lose their direct slot in the ACL. So at this moment, the next season will be the best opportunity for an Indian club to face Cristiano Ronaldo. However, to do so, Ronaldo's club, Al-Nassr will have to win either the Saudi Pro League or King's Cup. India and Saudi Arabia are both in the west zone, making it possible for the two teams to get drawn into the same group. But even if they are not drawn into the same group, there is a chance that Al-Nassr can face an ISL club in the knockout stage (given both the team qualify for the knockouts).

Al-Nassr currently sit at the top of the Saudi Pro League table with twenty-nine points from twelve matches.

