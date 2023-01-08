Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez are set to break Saudi Arabian marriage law and stay together after the Portugal star signed for Al-Nassr. According to Saudi Arabia's marriage law, unmarried couples cannot stay together, but it seems that Ronaldo's case would be an exception. According to a report, the unmarried couple will also not be penalised by the authorities. Cristiano Ronaldo Staying at Lavish Suite in Riyadh Following Al-Nassr Move, Portugal Star To Pay a £250,000 Bill in a Month: Report.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez to Break Saudi Arabian Law:

Saudi Arabia is bending their marriage laws so Cristiano Ronaldo can live with his partner Georgina Rodriguez while playing in the country. The country’s marriage laws do not allow unmarried couples to live with each other. pic.twitter.com/YYOFhDdAZY — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 8, 2023

