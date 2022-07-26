Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived at the Manchester United's training ground, Carrington to have a conversation with coach Erik Ten Hag and the club officials over his future amid growing transfer rumours. The Portuguese and United's most famous coach Sir Alex Ferguson were both pictured arriving at the club's training ground. Since the end of the 2021-22 season, the 37-year-old has been reluctant playing for United next season as he is looking for a way out. Even, the Portuguese has given lodged a transfer request to Man United board and urged them to let him leave if any suitable offer from any elite club arrives this summer. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Portuguese Ace Heads Back to England to Hold Talks With Manchester United Amid Exit Rumours

Ronaldo is very unhappy with the Manchester United team management after a trophy less season at Old Trafford. The player joined the English outfit in 2021 from Juventus and managed to net 26 goals in total. However, he has expressed his desire of Old Trafford exit due to the club's lack of summer signing. Ronaldo was promised that United would build a strong squad under the new coach Erik Ten Hag, but could not live up to that promise very much earlier. After Ronaldo's transfer request, Players like Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen have joined the Reds, with Frankie de Jong highly connected for a potential move from Barcelona. The five-time Ballon D'Or winner has missed the pre-season tour of Man United so far, citing family reasons. But his agent Jorge Mendes has been busy finding a suitable club for him with a promise of featuring in European nights which he will not get at United as the English club finished sixth last season in the Premier League.

According to The Athletic, Ronaldo flew back to Manchester to hold tasks over his future. With Manchester United's firm stance of 'Ronaldo-not-for-sale' and Mendes being unable to find an elite club, Ronaldo seems to hold a lengthy conversation to decide his future plans at Old Trafford. He and his former boss Sir Alex Ferguson were pictured arriving at Carrington today. It is expected that there will be a very serious conversation between the player and the United board.

Check the Tweet:

You know it's going to be serious talks when Sir Alex, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Jorge Mendes have all been pictured arriving Carrington. Decision time⏳️ #mufc pic.twitter.com/591cfJ5055 — UtdFaithfuls (@UtdFaithfuls) July 26, 2022

Recently, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and PSG have ruled out the possibility of signing Ronaldo this summer. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have also been linked with the player for a summer move, but they are yet to submit any official bid for him. However, many are of the view that today's conversation would decide the future of Ronaldo at Manchester.

