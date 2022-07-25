Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Kevin Pietersen, Former England Player, Urges Chelsea to Sign Portuguese Forward This Summer Amid Manchester United Exit Speculations Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly travelling back to England to hold a round of talks with Manchester United over his future at Old Trafford amidst a series of transfer rumours. According to The Athletic, Portuguese ace is currently travelling towards Manchester from Portugal to decide his future plans with the club officials after missing out on the Reds' whole pre-season tour. The 37-year-old was absent from the United squad after the end of 2021-22 season and doesn't want to continue with the Reds anymore. The forward didn't join on the pre-season tour under newly appointed coach Erik Ten Hag, citing family reasons.

Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Manchester United Superstar Calls Sporting CP Move Rumour 'Fake' Amid Growing Transfer Speculations After the end of the last season, Ronaldo has become a sensation in the summer transfer market following his request to Manchester United board for a potential move. The all-time top goal scorer is reportedly unhappy at Old Trafford due to the club's lack of activity in the summer market and a clear vision for the future. After a trophyless season, Ronaldo handed in his transfer request and requested the club to listen to any offer for him and let him leave if any acceptable offer arrives. However, Manchester United have informed the player that they don't want to sell him this summer as he is very much in Erik Ten Hag's plan for the next season. And the Reds have put a 'not-for-sale' tag on Ronaldo despite several transfer rumours circulating in the market.

According to The Athletic, Ronaldo is now flying back to the UK after a long absence and will be at Manchester by Monday, July 25. He will hold talks with United coach Ten Hag and board members to decide his future at the most decorated club in England. However, it is unclear whether he will play for the Reds anymore despite Man United's constant stance of 'not-for-sale.' Earlier, Piers Morgan, an English journalist and broadcaster and a friend of Ronaldo, stressed that Ronaldo will never played for United again as the player has mentally moved on after an underwhelming 2021-22 season.

Cr7 has been linked with clubs like Chelsea, PSG, Bayern Munich and Barcelona. All the clubs have admitted to that and eventually refused the possibility of signing Ronaldo this summer. The latest club, which has been added to transfer rumours list, is Atletico Madrid. However it remains unclear where the Man United forward would play in 2022-23 season. Club officials believe that his return to Manchester is a positive sign for the Reds as many are of the view that Ronaldo could stay at Old Trafford despite his unwillingness. Manchester United will hold their first training session on Tuesday before playing their final two pre-season friendlies. It remains to be seen whether Ronaldo will feature in those games or leave for another club in coming weeks.

