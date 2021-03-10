Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus crashed out of the UEFA Champions League last 16 after losing to 10-man Porto on away goals despite winning 3-2 in Turin. Juventus exited the UCL from the first knockout stage for the second year running after being knocked out by Lyon last year on away goals from this same stage. Porto were beaten 3-2 on the night but progressed to the quarter-finals via away goals after the tie in Turin finished with a 4-4 aggregate score. Sergio Oliveira scored the crucial free-kick goal in extra-time through Ronaldo’s legs to send Porto through. Ronaldo was heavily trolled online as Juventus were once again knocked out. Juventus 3–2 Porto Goal Video Highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo's Side Knocked Out of UEFA Champions League 2020–21 On Away Goals.

Oliveira’s penalty in the 19th minute increased Porto’s advantage to 3-1 but Juventus levelled through Federico Chiesa, who scored on either side of Mehdi Taremi’s sent-off. Chiesa’s late goal in Portugal in the first leg had given Juventus hope after a lacklustre performance in a 2-1 defeat. He scored again on the night to keep Juventus in the game before Oliveira sneaked in a free-kick goal between Ronaldo’s legs to turn the tie in Porto’s favour.

Adrien Rabiot put Juventus ahead minutes later with a header but it was only a consolation as Juventus bowed out of the tournament. They were knocked out of the quarter-finals by Ajax in 2018 and by Lyon last season before exiting the tournament with a defeat to Porto this time.

Ronaldo, whose indecisiveness in the wall, resulted in Porto’s equalising goal, was also toothless upfront. He had a great chance to put Juventus ahead in the second half but blasted his header wide. He did assist Chiesa’s first goal but couldn’t make much difference. Ronaldo was trolled with funny memes as Juventus once again bowed out of the Champions League. Take a look at some top reactions.

Ronaldo Prepares to Take Penalty But Szczesny Reminds Him it is Porto's

Ronaldo was going to take the penalty but then Szczesny told him it’s penalty for Porto 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/OWmftFVlcK — ɴɪᴛɪɴ (@NitinMehlawat10) March 10, 2021

Juventus President When Ronaldo Talks of Extending His Contract

Ronaldo "I think it's time to renew my contract, Forza Juve..we'll win next time" Juventus President: pic.twitter.com/QOJjubWZ1L — Messi Worldwide (@Messi_Worldwide) March 10, 2021

The Real G.O.A.T?

Since 2018, Lionel Messi has progressed farther in the UCL than Mr. Champions League himself every season. 2018/2019: Ronaldo - QF, Messi SF 2019/2020: Ronaldo - R16, Messi QF 2020/2021 Ronaldo - March 9, Messi March 10 Facts don’t care about your feelings.🐸☕️ pic.twitter.com/JvkCJ0FR6I — José (@josepintojr2) March 10, 2021

Some Said Ronaldo Was Going to Win the Champions League With Higuain and Dybala

What was the phrase these soyboys were using? “Ronaldo is going to win with Higuain and Dybala, unlike Messi.” pic.twitter.com/TxMUKvKkOJ — José (@josepintojr2) March 10, 2021

Fans Laughing At Juventus' Dream After Signing Ronaldo

I just randomly remember how Buffon ran back to Juve when they signed Ronaldo cos the werey promised them champions league.#ChampionsLeague #Ronaldo #Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/cUlq1vDC1E — Maharana Pratap (@Maharan45602873) March 10, 2021

Ronaldo When Asked Why He Signed for Juventus

Ronaldo: I came here to win the Champions League with Juventus pic.twitter.com/HLBkCdnfB3 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) March 9, 2021

Juventus’ Champions League heartbreak continued and has stretched to another season. 26 years would have passed since their last UCL title when next season starts. They have also been now knocked out from the first knockout round for a second consecutive year running after losing to French champions Lyon last season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2021 09:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).