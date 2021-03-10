Juventus have been out of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 despite winning the second leg of the round-of-16 clash against Porto 3-2 at the Allianz Stadium. The visitors, winning the first 2-1, held an advantage coming into this fixture. Hence, they qualified for the quarter-finals despite losing the reverse fixture. Notably, Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo made six changes to the side that lost in Portugal, with Alvaro Morata, Leonardo Bonucci and Aaron Ramsey getting places in the starting line-up. Although the hosts were aggressive from the outset, they missed out on some close chances. The opening goal was eventually done by Porto’s Sergio Oliveira who brilliantly foxed Wojciech Szczęsny. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News Update: Portuguese Star Tipped To Leave Juventus in the Summer.

The Bianconeri couldn’t get off the mark in the first back, but they made a sensational comeback in the latter half. Federico Chiesa opened the scoring for the Old Lady after Cristiano Ronaldo set up the goal for him. Minutes later, Chiesa scored another goal to give his side a lead. Moreover, Porto were reduced to 10-men as Mehdi Taremi was shown red-card for his off-field offences. Juventus scored another goal in the first minute of the injury time, but the strike was disallowed for offside.

Watch Goal Video Highlights:

The game eventually advanced to the extra time, and Porto went ahead through a free-kick from Sergio Oliveira. Juventus had to score two goals in the last four minutes to save their campaign. They made an instant response, with Adrien Rabiot scoring a goal in the 117th minute thanks to a corner kick by Federico Bernadeschi. However, that wasn’t enough as the Italian Giants got knocked out of the gala tournament.

