Cristiano Ronaldo’s Daughter Eva Yells at Father, Runs to Defend Her Mother as CR7 Playfully Whacks Georgina Rodriguez (Watch video)

Cristiano Ronaldo is spending a lot of time at home with his kids amid his 14-day long isolation. The pictures and video of CR7 letting his hair down with his family are splattered all over the Internet. Now, in a video surfaced online CR7 was seen having a quality time with his kids and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. In the video we see daughter Eva yelling at her father after he playfully hits Georgina Rodriguez while the latter played a victim. The adorable video was circulated online by the fan pages. Cristiano Ronaldo Urges Fans to 'Play For Millions' in This Latest Campaign Amid Coronavirus Crisis (Watch Video).

Talking about the video it stats with Ronaldo hitting Georgina playfully with three kids Eva, Mateo and Alana playing around them. Ronaldo then overpowers Georgina and the three kids rush to help their mother. After they rescue their mother Eva goes on to yell CR7, on the other hand, Alana goes to check her father. The mother is so impressed by the act of the three kids that she kisses them nonstop. The video of the entire episode was shared on social media.

Cristiano Ronaldo was in Maderia with his family for he has gone to visit his ailing mother. After staying there for about a couple of months, he returned to Turin after the Italian Government gave a green signal to the teams to begin their practice session. The live-action all over the world was stalled due to the menace of the coronavirus. He might soon join the practice session with team Juventus.