Cristiano Ronaldo Urges Fans to 'Play For Millions' in This Latest Campaign Amid Coronavirus Crisis (Watch Video)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Phto Credits: Twitter)

The menace of coronavirus has gripped the entire globe and the deadly disease has caused a pandemic situation as the people have been confined to their homes to break the chain of the virus. Across the globe over three million people who have been perished due to the deadly disease. With no vaccine discovered by the scientists so far, the only option people currently have is take utmost precaution and maintain social distancing. Now Cristiano Ronaldo has urged people to stay at home and play for millions in his new commercial for a shoe brand. Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Mentality' Makes Him Great, Says Portugal Midfielder Bernardo Silva.

The advertisement starts off with the picture of the younger version of the Juventus star wherein he says that he has played for hundreds of people and further the number increases to thousands and millions. As the words change, old pictures of CR7 keep changing. “But today like you all, I am playing for 7.8 billion people.” In the advertisement we further see Ronaldo sweating it out in the gym. The commercial concludes with the words, “This is our chance to play for the world.” Check out the video below:

Talking about Cristiano Ronaldo, the former Real Madrid star has been in 14-day long isolation after he returned from Madeira. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner had been in Madeira with his family to see his ailing mother. CR7 has been keeping his best to keep himself in the best of shape.