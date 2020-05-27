Cristiano Ronaldo’s Trick Shot During Juventus Training Session Amuses Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez (Watch Video)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Cristiano Ronaldo has been on the top of his game. Since the start of 2020, Ronaldo has given many memorable moments to his fans and is looking great. Now yesterday Juventus shared a video of Ronaldo’s trick shot where he was seen aiming for a basketball hoop with the ball on the ground. Ronaldo’s successful attempt was shared by Juventus and social media and they were quite impressed with the same and posted the snapshot of the video on Instagram story. The Italian beauty posted the snapshot with an emoji and looked quite amused. Cristiano Ronaldo Pulls Off Sensational Trick Shot During Juventus Training (Watch Video).

Cristiano Ronaldo was in Madeira with his family and had gone to visit his ailing mother. CR7’s mother had suffered from a heart stroke and post this the coronavirus lockdown had forced him and his family to stay in his native for over a couple of months. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner made a comeback to Italy in the first week of May and had been confined to his home for about 14 days as a precautionary measure. Now, check out the snapshot below

Georgina Rodriguez's Instagram story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Now check out the trick shot by Ronaldo

Talking about the return on Serie A 2019-20, the season will start only after June 14, 2020. The final dates for the return will be revealed after the Italian football body meets up on May 28, 2020. But one thing is for sure that the matches will be conducted behind closed doors.