Cristiano Ronaldo Pulls Off Sensational Trick Shot During Juventus Training (Watch Video)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to training to training with Juventus after about two months, but the Portuguese is looking like he has never been away from the field as he pulled off an outrageous trick-shot. The former Real Madrid star spent two weeks in quarantine before joining the rest of his team-mates at the club's facilities. Teams in Italy recalled their foreign players after they were allowed to resume training by the government as Serie A looks for a June restart. Cristiano Ronaldo Takes a Dip in Swimming Pool With Georgina Rodriguez & Kids After a Gruelling Session at Juventus Training Academy (See Pic).

As their star man returned to training ahead of the leagues return, Juventus shared a video of Cristiano Ronaldo on their social media as the Portuguese performed a mad skill. In the video, the 35-year-old could be seen placing the ball perfectly into a basket from some distance. Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Video of CR7 Junior Training With him at Juventus Academy.

‘As easy as you like, Cristiano’ the Italian side captioned the post. Ronaldo seemed pretty pleased with his effort as he celebrated by pumping his fists in the air. This footage will surely have the Portuguese’s fans excited as he prepares for a return on to the field for when the league returns.

Watch Video

Teams in Italy have begun training with a small group of players while maintaining the social distance protocols. All football in the country has been suspended since mid-March but according to reports, Serie A is planning to return next month.