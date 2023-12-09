Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Live Streaming: Crystal Palace will be hosting Liverpool in an early kick-off to start the proceedings for this weekend’s Premier League games. The Reds currently trail league leaders Arsenal by two points and could go top of the standings, albeit temporarily. A routine win over Sheffield United ensured they remained in the hunt for the title with Arsenal and Manchester City as their leading rivals this season. Jurgen Klopp has got his men playing like a champion side again and their fans will believe there are greater things to achieve this season. Opponents Crystal Palace are 14th in the standings and with a solitary win in their last five games, they are in dire need of a positive result. Crystal Palace versus Liverpool will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app from 6:00 pm IST. Premier League 2023–24: Liverpool Goalkeeper Alisson Becker Returns to Full Training After Hamstring Injury.

Eberechi Eze and Cheick Doucoure are ruled out for Liverpool owing to injuries while Dean Henderson and Rob Holding are also unavailable owing to fitness issues. Jefferson Lerma is a key player in midfield and he will be partnered by Chris Richards. Michael Olise and Jordan Ayew on the wings have pace and trickery and will look to create openings for striker Odsonne Edouard.

Diogo Jota and Alisson Becker continue to miss games for the Reds and there is no return date available for them. Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah have been in good goalscoring form and will be a threat in the opposition box. Luis Diaz could get behind the Palace backline if accorded space and he is one player that will garner special attention from the opposition players. Premier League 2023–24: Liverpool Defender Joel Matip Set To Miss Rest of Season After Rupturing His ACL.

When is Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Liverpool are set to lock horns with Crystal Palace in the Premier League 2023-24 on Saturday, December 9. The Crystal Palace vs Liverpool match will be played at Selhurst Park stadium and will start at 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Crystal Palace vs Liverpool match on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV Channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Crystal Palace vs Liverpool football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Crystal Palace will score against Liverpool but the hosts might not do enough to avoid a defeat in this match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2023 12:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).