Sheffield (England), Dec 7 (AP) Liverpool centre back Joel Matip could be out for the season after rupturing his ACL.

Matip sustained the injury during Liverpool's 4-3 win over Fulham on Sunday, when grasped his right knee before leaving in the second half.

Also Read | Jos Buttler Becomes Fifth England Player To Complete 5,000 Runs in One Day International, Achieves Feat in WI vs ENG 2nd ODI 2023.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed the nature of Matip's injury after his team's 2-0 win at Sheffield United on Wednesday.

"It's an ACL, ruptured," Klopp said.

Also Read | WI vs ENG 2nd ODI 2023: Jos Buttler, Sam Curran Return To Form As England Beat West Indies by 6 Wickets.

"Very unfortunate, but that's it.'

It leaves Liverpool with Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez as possible centre-back partners for captain Virgil van Dijk. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)