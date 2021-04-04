Manchester United are looking to part ways with long-term goalkeeper David de Gea at the end of the current season. The Spaniard arrived at Old Trafford from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and has been the first-choice keeper between the sticks but could be on his way out of the club as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prefers Dean Henderson to be his preferred shot-stopper. Manchester United Linked With Tottenham Hotspur Captain Hugo Lloris To Replace Spaniard Goalkeeper.

According to the Mirror, Manchester United are looking to offload David de Gea in the summer as they look to put their trust in Dean Henderson. The 30-year-old still has two years left on his current deal at Old Trafford but according to the publication, his contract could be cut short as the Red Devils look to trim their goalkeeping department. Manchester United Could Lose World Cup-Winning Midfielder This Summer.

David de Gea earns around £350,000-a-week at Manchester United and if the club decides to terminate the Spaniard goalkeeper's contract, they will have to pay the 30-year-old a large sum of around £36.4million to get him off the wage bill. The Red Devils de Gea value him at £50m if any clib wants to sign him.

It is understood that Manchester United are currently spending a staggering £570,000 a week on five senior goalkeepers and the club hierarchy want to reduce that amount. Dean Henderson sealed a five-year contract worth £100,000 a week last summer.

David de Gea started the season as the Manchester United number one but Dean Henderson’s performances in the Spaniard’s absence has persuaded Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to out his faith in the youngster for the upcoming seasons.

