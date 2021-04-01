Paul Pogba’ future has once again grabbed attention with reports in Italy claiming that the World Cup-winning France midfielder is likely to leave Manchester United this summer ahead of a proposed move to Juventus. Pogba’s current contract at United expires in 2022 and the belief around the club is that United will sanction a move this year than risk losing him for free next summer. The 28-year-old, who re-joined United in 2016, has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, PSG and Juventus. But the Italian club are ahead in the race to sign him. Edinson Cavani Transfer News Update: Manchester United Hierarchy Hold Talks With Uruguayan Striker Amid Reports of Possible Summer Exit.

According to a report from Tuttosport, Pogba will most certainly depart Old Trafford this summer. The publication suggests that a split suits both sides especially with Pogba’s struggles at United and his ambition to win titles. Since joining the Red Devils for a record transfer fee from Juventus in 2016, Pogba has failed to perform consistently and has been on the sidelines for long periods with injuries. He was signed for a club-record 90 million Pounds from Juventus, which he had joined after being allowed to leave United for free in 2011. Manchester City Transfer News Update: Harry Kane An Alternative If Erling Haaland Bid Falls Through.

But Pogba has failed to revive the form he showed at Juventus where he was touted as one of the best midfielders of this generation. At Juventus, Pogba lifted the Serie A title four times and also reached the UEFA Champions League final. But since his arrival at Old Trafford, Pogba has failed to match that level of consistency. The report claims that his agent Mino Raiola will make the final call on Pogba’s future at United.

Raiola went ballistic last summer when he criticised United and said Pogba was unhappy and could leave the club in January. But the Frenchman stayed and scored three crucial goals for United in the Premier League and looked to be edging closer to his best form. He scored the winners against Burnley and Fulham and scored the first in United’s comeback win over West Ham. Pogba also scored the decisive goal in the win over AC Milan in the UEFA Europa League round of 16.

