Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris has emerged as a potential target for Manchester United this summer. Lloris, 34, is in his ninth season at Spurs but to win a title. He will have the opportunity of lifting his maiden title at Tottenham when they meet Manchester City in next month’s Carabao Cup final. But with the club looking to sign Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan as his long-term replacement, Lloris is seeking a way out. Spurs are also said to be looking for suitors to sell the World Cup-winning goalkeeper. Neymar Transfer News Update: Barcelona Were Close to Bringing PSG Star Back in 2019 but Club President Signed Antoine Griezmann, Says Former Sporting Director Eric Abidal.

Lloris is reportedly looking for one last challenge for his career and has been linked with Manchester United, who are looking to offload David de Gea off their books. De Gea, who signed a record 375k Pounds-a-week deal in August, has been pushed to the bench at the United after being the club’s first-choice goalkeeper for nine consecutive seasons. Dean Henderson claimed the No 1 role while De Gea was away for the birth of his chid. The England shot-stopper has kept six clean sheets in seven games, including one at San Siro against AC Milan where he denied Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News Update: Juventus Director Fabio Paratici Says Club Has No Intention of Allowing Portuguese Star To Leave.

According to reports, United could sell either of Henderson and De Gea with both eager to keep the No 1 role. Henderson has also been linked with Tottenham to replace the outgoing Lloris. Spurs are almost certain to sign Maignan, who has enjoyed a spectacular season with Lille between the sticks. The 25-year-old will enter the final year of his contract this summer and is expected to leave with several top clubs are his signature.

Maignan’s move to Tottenham could trigger Lloris’ exit. According to a report from L’Equipe, Lloris could replace De Gea at United with the Spaniard no longer in United’s long-term thinking. The 30-year-old Spanish goalkeeper has made a record 434 appearances for United but has looked far from his best in recent seasons.

