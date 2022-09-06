Chelsea will kick off their UEFA Champions League 2022-23 campaign with an away clash against Dinamo Zagreb today, September 6 (Tuesday). The football match will be played at Stadion Maksimir in Zagreb. The Blues enter this contest riding a 2-1 win against West Ham United in the Premier League. On the other hand, the home side will head into this fixture on the back of a 3-1 victory in the Croatian domestic league. With still lacking the necessary spark in his team's performance this season so far, Thomas Tuchel would ask for a commendable task from his boys. The Blues are in the sixth spot in the English top flight, behind Manchester United, losing two games. For Live streaming details, scroll down below. UEFA Champions League 2022-23: Lionel Messi, Neymar All Smiles Ahead of PSG vs Juventus Match (See Pic)

For Chelsea, they would like to call up a strong playing XI against the Croatian club. Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling and Mason Mount would be the starters for the visitors as they would lead the waves of Blues' attacks. N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho are expected to be the midfield-trio. New boy Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could get some time after coming off the bench. After extending his contract, Reece James also would feature in the playing XI for Chelsea.

On the other hand, Dinamo Zagreb would want a compact display from their team against a strong Chelsea side. Coach Ante Cacic can go with a 4-4-2 formation which he generally prefers against elite teams. A lot would depend on how the Zagreb defenders- Dino Peric, Bosko Sutalo and Stefan Ritsovski perform at home. Martin Baturina and Bruno Petkovic would definitely be in the starting 11 for the Croatian outfit.

When is Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match will be played at Stadion Maksimir in Zagreb. The game will be held on September 6, 2022 (Tuesday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 10:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch the Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcaster for the UCL 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD/HD channels to catch live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Champions League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.