Chelsea will be facing Swedish side Djugarden in an away tie in the first leg of their Europa Conference league semi-final clash. The Blues are fifth in the English Premier League points table and look on course to secure a Champions League spot next year but the Conference League provides an ideal opportunity for them to win a silverware this campaign. They got past Legia Warszawa in the last round and despite not being at their very best, they got the job done. Djugarden are 11th in their league but have done consistently well in the Conference League to earn a well deserved last four spot. ‘Sometimes the Dream Has To Wait’, Cristiano Ronaldo Pens Emotional Post After Al-Nassr Gets Knocked Out of AFC Champions League Elite 2024–25.

Piotr Johansson will miss out for Djugarden owing to an injury and apart from him, the hosts have a fully fit squad to chose their playing eleven from. Jacob Une and Marcus Danielson at the heart of the defence have their task cut out considering they are coming up against a quality team in Chelsea. August Priske in the final third will look to capitalise on any opportunity to score a goal.

Nicolas Jackson will operate as the lone striker for Chelsea with Cole Palmer as the playmaker behind him. Jadon Sancho and Tyrique George will be deployed on the wings to come up with their creative play from out wide. Reece James will continue to feature in midfield where he will partner Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

When is Djurgarden vs Chelsea UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 Semi-Final Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Chelsea will visit Djurgarden in the UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 semi-final first leg on Friday, May 2. The Djurgarden vs Chelsea match is set to be played at Stamford Bridge. The Djurgarden vs Chelsea crucial encounter has a scheudled start time of 12:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Lamine Yamal Becomes Youngest Player With 100 Appearances in Barca History, Achieves Feat During Barcelona vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Match.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Djurgarden vs Chelsea UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 Semi-Final Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the Djurgarden vs Chelsea semi-final live telecast in the UEFA Europa Conference League match on the Sony Ten Sports 5 TV channel. For Djurgarden vs Chelsea UEFA Europa Conference League online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Djurgarden vs Chelsea UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 Semi-Final Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Djurgarden vs Chelsea live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Jio TV will also provide online viewing options for Europa Conference League matches. Expect Chelsea to dominate this game and come away with a routine 0-2 win.

